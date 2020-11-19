Mrs. Barbara Vera Mayo, 83 of Cumberland, departed this life on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Laurels of Willow Creek in Richmond. She is survived by one son, Herbert Bailes Mayo, Jr. (Vivian), one adopted daughter, Cynthia Booker, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren, one brother, Thomas V. Jones, a devoted nephew, Robert Mayo (Brenda); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland where public viewing will be held Saturday, Nov. 21 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church Cemetery, Farmville, VA. Rev. Cetric Gayles, Pastor officiating. www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com