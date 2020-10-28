Zeta to affect Farmville area Thursday

After a week or so of mostly calm weather, it’s about to get interesting again.

Hurricane Zeta is expected to bring between one to two inches of rain to the area between Thursday morning at 10 a.m. and Friday morning.

The 27th named storm of the season has regained hurricane status over the Gulf of Mexico and is projected to make landfill in Louisiana as a Category 1 storm. It will be the fifth named storm to hit Louisiana this year. Landfill is expected to be around 6 p.m. today.

Today’s forecast for Farmville is expected to be nice again with a high of 75 under mostly cloudy skies before the rain moves in Thursday.

There are no flood warnings or watches yet but that will certainly be a possibility as we move closer to the tropical rainstorm moving into the area.