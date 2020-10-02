Wells receives DAR honor

Deborah Clayton, regent of the Lynchburg-based James River Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution presented the (national) NSDAR Community Service Award to Dr. Carolyn Wells, regent of the local Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, and chaplain of District III VADAR.

This award recognizes a body of work in local and regional communities over an extended period of time.

In presenting the award, Clayton observed that the James River Chapter wanted to recognize Well’s leadership in her community, particularly in her unflagging support of various environmental activities, and the inspiration she instills in others to engage in service as well.

At the presentation, held during the annual District III (socially distanced) meeting held at Fuqua School, Clayton stated, “Congratulations to Dr. Wells. This award is well-deserved.”