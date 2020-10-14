Voter registration deadline extended

A federal district judge extended the deadline for Virginians to register to vote through Thursday, Oct. 15, according to a Wednesday, Oct. 14, Virginia Department of Elections press release.

This extension will provide all eligible Virginians with the opportunity to participate in the 2020 November general and special elections by registering to vote on or before Oct. 15.

Eligible Virginians may submit a voter registration application or update an existing voter registration record using any of the following methods:

going in person to the office of the local general registrar by 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15

sending by mail postmarked on or before Thursday, Oct. 15

going online to elections.virginia.gov/voterinfo through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15

going to a National Voter Registration Act-designated state agency, such as the DMV or a social services office, by Oct. 15

Currently registered Virginia voters and eligible Virginians that have already submitted a registration application do not need to take any additional action.

“The department welcomes today’s court decision to extend the voter registration deadline through Thursday, Oct. 15,” Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Chris Piper said. “This gives eligible Virginians additional time to register or update their current voter registration record. We encourage Virginians to access the Citizen’s Portal at elections.virginia.gov/voterinfo today or use one of the many other options available for registering to vote.”

In addition to registering to vote, Virginians may also check their current voter registration status, find their polling location and apply for an absentee ballot on the department’s Citizen Portal at elections.virginia.gov/voterinfo.