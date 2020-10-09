VFW Scholarship Programs seek applications

VFW Post 7059 in Farmville is soliciting applications for the annual Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Youth Scholarship Programs.

The essay programs are divided into two categories — the Patriot’s Pen Essay competition is open to all students in the sixth through eighth grades, and the Audio Essay competition is for students in grades 8-12.

Winners for each competition are judged at the local levels, with winners’ submissions forwarded to judging at the district, state and ultimately national levels. First-place winners in last year’s national competition received $5,000 for the Patriot’s Pen entry, and a $30,000 college grant was awarded the winner of the Voice of Democracy program. Both winners at the national level also receive an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C.

Themes for 2020-21 are “What is Patriotism to Me?” for the Patriot’s Pen Essay competition, and “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?” for the Voice of Democracy program (grades 8-12). Home-schooled students are also eligible to compete.

All entries must be received by students’ local VFW Post not later than midnight Oct. 31.

For further information regarding complete rules and eligibility requirements and applications, contact Dean Lord at (845) 978-2021 or dlscoutmaster37@ hotmail.com, or contact VFW District 4 Commander Fred Hill at (434) 574-5134 or hillfcstory@ centurylink.net.