Traffic stop leads to pursuit

A stop for a traffic violation led to a pursuit by the police department Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 28, in downtown Farmville.

“We had an officer attempt to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation,” Farmville Police Department (FPD) Chief Andy Ellington said shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. “The vehicle took off and crashed at the intersection of Osborn Road and (Route) 45 (North Main Street), crashed into another vehicle.”

He stated two of the occupants in the fleeing vehicle jumped out and fled on foot.

“One was just recently taken into custody,” he said. “The other we’re still searching for between Northview Drive and Needham Street.”

At that time, two people were being detained.

“We’re still searching for the third person,” he said.