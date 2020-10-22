Tractor trailer crash shuts down Salem Church Road
Crews responded at approximately 7:32 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, to the 300th block of Salem Church Road in Cumberland County for a single-vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer.
According to Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) member Ben Pfeiffer, upon arrival firefighters discovered the tractor trailer had overturned on its side and fallen into a ditch on an embankment.
The road was shut down for approximately two hours while two rotator wreckers from Richmond removed the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
You Might Like
Flu shots are critical this year
Flu season is now upon us, but this year the influenza and the trouble it brings will overlap with the... read more