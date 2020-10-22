Tractor trailer crash shuts down Salem Church Road

Crews responded at approximately 7:32 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, to the 300th block of Salem Church Road in Cumberland County for a single-vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer.

According to Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) member Ben Pfeiffer, upon arrival firefighters discovered the tractor trailer had overturned on its side and fallen into a ditch on an embankment.

The road was shut down for approximately two hours while two rotator wreckers from Richmond removed the vehicle. No injuries were reported.