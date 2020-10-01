Thomas Henry Coleman, Jr., 72 of Farmville, passed away on September 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Thomas loved his job with the Christian based company Haynes Brother’s Construction out of Chatum. He was always treated like family. His favorite past time was deer hunting, being in the woods with nature. He is survived by his loving wife Frances Presnell Coleman, 3 children; Thomas H. Coleman, II, Anne Carwile and Beverly Coleman, 3 grandchildren; Gabby Coleman, Brandon Smith, Jeremy Smith, 2 great grandchildren; Niyla Miller and J.R. Miller, brothers; Clarence Coleman, Mike Coleman, sisters; Doris Thompson, Irene Coleman and his favorite cousin Rosetta Tuscan. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jessie Coleman. Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the home. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com