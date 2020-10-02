Sympathies to the French and Boyles families

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee Third Annual Fundraiser will be a BBQ to go.

This will include a 15-hour smoked brisket for $12 a plate, smoked pulled pork for $10 a plate or smoked Italian sausage w/peppers and onions for $10 a plate. Each plate comes with three sides, slaw, BBQ baked beans and a brioche roll. The event will be held Sunday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the EZ Go on the corner of 45 South and Route 60. Meals may be purchased by stopping in or by pre-ordering through email nomegalandfill@lovecentralva. com or by phone 804-308- 5748. Checks payable to LoveCentralVA at P.O. Box 238 Cumberland VA 23040 are accepted or prepay by PayPal at the group’s website https:// lovecentralva.com/donate/.

Our sympathy is extended to the French Family of Cumberland. Hugh Augustus French, age 72, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Sept. 22. He will be greatly missed by all.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will be hosting a drive-in service every Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. All those planning to attend the service will drive into the parking lot and are to remain in their cars throughout the duration of the service having no contact with individuals while there and must leave following the service. Thanks for your cooperation. Also please note there will be no Trunk or Treat this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Our sympathy is extended to the Boyles family of Cumberland. Virginia Hudgins Boyles, age 87, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Sept. 26. She will be missed by all.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will host its regular monthly meeting Sunday, Oct. 11, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Center located at 45 South and Davenport Rd. in Cumberland. Attendees may join in person or by phone. Contact Barry Miles at 492-5806 to receive phone instructions for those not planning to be there in person. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact the mega landfill will have on the area and to provide the most current updates.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Patricia Woodfin of Dillwyn on Friday, Oct. 2, Howard Dale Midkiff of Wingina and Doris Lesueur both celebrating birthdays Monday, Oct. 5.

Happy anniversary wishes go out this week to Dan (Shot) & Betty Jo Lesueur of Dillwyn on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The 2020 Virginia Christmas Spectacular Show at Thomas Road Baptist Church Lynchburg normally held in December has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is now hosting outside services only at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation cordially invites all to attend. For more information contact Pastor Jeff at 434-942- 4652 or on his home phone at 434-283-4657.

Cedar Baptist Church located 3932 Bell Road Dillwyn will be hosting drive-in parking lot services Sunday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. Also, at 11:15 there will be in-house services. Masks are required for in-house services. All those planning to attend the service will drive into the parking lot and are to remain in their cars throughout the duration of the service having no contact with individuals while there and must leave following the service. Thanks for your cooperation.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association’s Oct. 3 meeting at 5 p.m. at Buckingham Baptist Church in the Gold Hill Area in New Canton has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery is sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.