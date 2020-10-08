Mrs. Rochelle R. Bailey, 63 of Columbia, departed this life on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, Ambus Bailey; son, Ambus Bailey III (Shirlene); two daughters, Virginia McLean and Deoniesa Bailey; four brothers. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland. Private graveside services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, Columbia, VA. Reverend Joseph Allen, Jr. officiating.