Rochelle R. Bailey
Mrs. Rochelle R. Bailey, 63 of Columbia, departed this life on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, Ambus Bailey; son, Ambus Bailey III (Shirlene); two daughters, Virginia McLean and Deoniesa Bailey; four brothers. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland. Private graveside services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, Columbia, VA. Reverend Joseph Allen, Jr. officiating.
You Might Like
Barbara J. Covington
Barbara J. Covington, 70, lost her battle with cancer on October 3, 2020. She graduated from Averett College, Danville, with... read more