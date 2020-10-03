Roadwork scheduled
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
District-wide activities:
Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Work at specific locations (by county):
Buckingham County:
Please note district-wide activities.
Charlotte County:
Please note district-wide activities.
Cumberland County:
Please note district-wide activities.
Prince Edward County:
• Route 460 intersection @ Route 307 – Intersection reconstruction underway. Completion date is expected to be November 20.
• Route 721 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.
• Please note district-wide activities.
