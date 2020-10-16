Regular Prince Edward ordinance limiting gatherings enacted

The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday, Oct. 13, to enact an ordinance stating that all public and private in-person gatherings of more than 50 persons are prohibited, with some exceptions.

The vote follows the board’s decision to enact an emergency ordinance Aug. 21 that included the same restrictions but that could stay in place for only 60 days. This ordinance was intended to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Leigh District Supervisor and Board Chairman Jerry Townsend asked the board if there were any concerns, recalling talk about a fishing or golf tournament that could have been affected, but there was little discussion and the unanimous vote followed quickly thereafter.

The ordinance does not address any rules with regard to face coverings.

The ordinance states all public and private in-person gatherings of more than 50 persons are prohibited, with the following list of exceptions —

• gatherings for religious exercise including, but not limited to, religious ceremonies;

• wedding ceremonies and wedding receptions;

• funerals;

• “expressive activity” on a public street, public sidewalk and demonstrations on county property and on other public property as permitted by a special event permit, if required, issued by the county administrator or their designee;

• educational institutions; and

• restaurants and other licensed establishments serving food and/or drink.