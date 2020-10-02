Piedmont Community Health Plan names new CEO

Piedmont Community Health Plan (Piedmont) recently announced the appointment of Sharon Fletcher as the Lynchburg-based health insurance company’s Chief Operating Officer.

In this new role, Fletcher will oversee the daily operations of the business and work closely with Piedmont CEO Richard Tugman to drive efficiency and profitability, promote growth, and best serve Piedmont’s members. She will also take a lead role in defining and implementing the organization’s strategic plan.

Fletcher joins Piedmont from Fluent Health, a New Mexico-based health plan service organization, where she was president. Fluent Health, a for-profit subsidiary of Presbyterian Health Plan, was focused on supporting provider-sponsored health plans, such as Piedmont which is fully owned by Centra Health.

Fletcher was formerly president and CEO of CommunityCare Health Plans of Oklahoma. She has three decades of experience across the healthcare and airlines industries and has served on the boards of a number of non-profit organizations in the communities where she’s lived and worked, including the American Heart Association, the United Way, the National Dance Institute and the Chamber of Commerce.

“We are delighted Sharon is joining Piedmont and look forward to benefiting from her knowledge and leadership as we work to strengthen and expand our business,” Tugman said. “She comes to Piedmont at an exciting time in our history.”

Piedmont is Central Virginia’s only locally owned and operated health insurance company.