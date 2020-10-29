Oddities and antiquities

Oddities, art and collector’s items line the shelves of Odd and Found Antiques, Cumberland County’s newest antique store.

The business, which opened in early August, is owned by friends Bob Spieldenner and Doug Arrington.

Spieldenner, of Richmond, and Arrington, of Chesterfield, have been antiquers and friends for years and in the past could be found selling antiques at antique malls.

Like many in the profession, they dreamed of opening a brick and mortar business. That dream was realized when the old general store at 1451 Anderson Highway became available.

“We just had to go for it,” Spieldenner said.

Located just off of Route 60, the general store, built in 1910, has been an antique shop for 26 years.

According to the pair, Odd and Found Antiques features a variety of hand-picked antiques, collectibles, odd things, early stoneware, advertising, vintage clothing, militaria, patroliana and much more.

“Our goal is to try to live up to our name,” Spieldenner added. “So we always try to look for those unique items you might not see in other places.”

Arrington said since its opening the shop has received nothing but positive feedback. And the owners aim to frequently add new items to the floor.

“There is a regular rotation of merchandise,” he said. “Always something new to see.”

Although the coronavirus prevented the store from having an official grand opening, Spieldenner and Arrington said the coronavirus has luckily not had a heavy impact on the business. Due to the layout of the store, the shop has a very open floor plan that easily allows for social distancing, meaning customers can enjoy a safe shopping environment.

“Shopping for antiques is a kind of therapy,” Spieldenner commented.

Odd and Found Antiques is open seven days a week. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The antique shop also has Facebook and Instagram pages that are updated several times a week to share pictures of new items. Speildenner and Arrington also sell on eBay.