New business downtown

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Ironworks Financial to Farmville with a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration. Joni Beachly and managing partner John Dennis are excited to expand their business and call Farmville their second home. Ironworks Financial is located at 311 North Main Street in Farmville and has a second office in Midlothian. They offer a wide range of financial products and services to individuals and business owners. Pictured are: (from left to right) Terri Atkins Wilson, Chuck Dowdy, Scott Davis, Alyce Loeser, Julia McCann, John Dennis, Joni Beachly, Ann Scates, Richard Scates, Andy Beachly, Brian Vincent, Anne Tyler Paulek and Den Cralle.