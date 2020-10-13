Margaret Violet Edwards Rice went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the age of 102 years. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Farmville on July 29, 1918, the fifth of six children to Nannie Cason and George Hubert Edwards. She was a graduate of Farmville High School and a member of the Farmville Presbyterian Church. Margaret loved many things and enjoyed numerous hobbies. She enjoyed cooking but never used a cookbook. Many people will remember her chocolate chess pies! She was always ready to prepare a generous meal for her family and friends, especially during the holidays. A member of the Ruth Adams Garden Club, she enjoyed flower gardening and floral arranging. When the Five County Fair came to town each year, Margaret would have an entry in most every floral category winning numerous first and second place ribbons and coming home with the Grand Champion ribbon a time or two! Margaret also enjoyed playing golf. She was a member at the Longwood Golf Course. This is a sport she took up with her husband as a young woman that she continued into her nineties. Margaret also loved her pets. She usually always had a little housedog and sometimes a kitty cat too! She could often be seen walking her dog down Buffalo St. with the cat following along with her as well. Margaret loved her family and her family adored her. She was known as ‘Aunt Margaret’ to all of the family. She was welcoming to everyone who came to her home. She loved babies. If you came to visit with a young child, she would have them in her lap in no time flat! Margaret also loved her friends, most of whom were lifelong chums. In addition to being a wife and mother, Margaret was a longtime assistant to Dr. Sydnor, a local dentist. Later she worked as a teller at First National Bank until her retirement. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Arthur Armour Rice, and her siblings: Virginia Edwards, Bertha E. Dow, Lester Edwards, Wilson Edwards, and Anthony ‘Tony’ Edwards. She is survived by her son, Michael (Laura) and her grandson Adam all of Farmville, her niece, Margaret D. Whorley of Appomattox, her special friend Joyce E. Larson of Richmond, her beloved fur baby Charlie, and numerous cousins and friends. Special thanks go out to Margaret’s longtime caregivers, Irene Coleman, Kathy Floyd, and Janice Layne, who treated her with love and kindness. Family Visitation will be held at Puckett Funeral Home on Thursday, October 15 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Margaret’s Celebration of Life service will also be held at Puckett’s on Friday, October 16 at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Southside SPCA, the Prince Edward Vol. Rescue Squad, or a charity of your choice. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.