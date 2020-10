LETTER — Webb is best candidate for the 5th District

To The Editor:

Dr. Cameron Webb is a person who puts his faith and values ahead of expediency. He is a man of principle and high ideals.

He believes that everyone deserves access to good health care without forcing anyone into a one-size-fits-all plan. As both a practicing and teaching physician he has seen firsthand the effects caused by delayed or non-access to doctors and prescription drugs.

But far from a single-issue candidate, Dr. Webb, who has both his medical and legal degrees, offers practical solutions for the concerns of our largely rural district.

On jobs and the economy, Dr. Webb knows that in rural Virginia, we need to be connected to grow our economy. This is why he is pushing so strongly for the build-out of our rural broadband infrastructure, while at the same time promoting and encouraging the entrepreneurship that this will make possible. This can and will create huge numbers of good-paying jobs for our citizens and help create an economy that works for all of us.

Dr. Webb is no stranger to law enforcement. His father worked for the DEA training agents. Dr. Webb is promoting common sense criminal justice reform, working with law enforcement officials to ensure all our citizens are served. Perhaps this is why he is supported by so many current and former sheriffs, district attorneys, and others in the criminal justice system.

On every subject, Dr. Webb shows common sense approaches that will work for us in the 5th Congressional District. He is the person for our times. Don’t miss the opportunity this presents us. Vote for Cameron Webb for Congress.

Richard Stoner

Rice