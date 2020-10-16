LETTER — This election is good vs. evil

To The Editor:

As Election Day quickly approaches we all need to be reminded of all that is at stake.

This election is more than just Republican vs. Democrat but a battle of good vs. evil. What is truly at stake are issues not just social but biblical. Our country was founded as, “One Nation Under God,” and our country’s motto is, “In God We Trust.”

We as a country and even a community declare our trust in God, for He is the almighty leader of leaders and His holy word is the very foundation of our Constitution in which it would be invalid without. Like our founding fathers did over 244 years ago, I ask you my fellow American patriots to do as they did and that is to trust in God and vote according to His word.

Please on Nov. 3, I ask you to vote for Donald Trump for president, Daniel Gade for U.S. Senate and Bob Good for Congress — these men will defend and fight for God, country, state and community.

Bradley Driskill

Spout Spring