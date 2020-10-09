JMU announces summer dean’s list

James Madison University announced that Jordan Persinger of Cumberland and Brendan Short of Forest made the dean’s list for the summer 2020 semester.

Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.

Persinger is a biology major.

Short is a computer information systems major.

