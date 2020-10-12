Expect a return to fall weather after rain clears out

The remnants of Hurricane Delta brought a drizzly rainy weekend to the Farmville area and most of Virginia but expect the remainder of the rain to clear out by tonight.

Our typical fall weather will return Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s.

There is a change coming Friday as highs go from 75 degrees Thursday to only a high of 62 Friday with showers and a thunderstorm.

There are currently no active tropical storm systems in the Atlantic for the first time in several weeks.