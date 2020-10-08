Doris Ann “Dottie” LeSueur, 70 of Dillwyn, passed away at her home on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was born October 5, 1949 to the late Berry Overton and Annie Stone LeSueur. She was retired from Roses’s Stores Inc. Doris Ann was an active member of Cedar Baptist Church, serving in several capacities. She was Secretary of the Auxiliary of Dillwyn Fire Department from 1988 until her death. She is survived by niece, Beth Taylor Chandler and husband, Travis; sister, Linda Pruitt; nephew, Christopher Burton; two great-nieces, Elvira Burton and McKenzie Leathers; brother-in-love, Allen Taylor and many other family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Carlton Overton “Dick” LeSueur and stepmother, Dorothy LeSueur. A graveside service was held on October 4, 2020 in the Cedar Baptist Church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Baptist Church Building Fund or Dillwyn Fire Department.