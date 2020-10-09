Cumberland gets caffeinated

Cumberland is already abuzz with excitement over the area’s newest business — Cumberland Coffee Company.

The quaint little shop, located at 2 Stoney Point Road, is the first of its kind in the county.

The building, previously a bank, has been transformed into a gift shop featuring a coffee bar with a variety of foods and beverages.

The business celebrated its grand opening Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Business owner Tina Paliotti, originally from upstate New York, said she and her husband moved to Virginia more than a decade ago and last year decided to move out to Cumberland to enjoy the country. However, they noticed the county was missing a place to shop for birthday gifts and other special items.

Paliotti loves to travel and has always loved French bistro-style coffee shops. When she saw the old bank earlier this year, she realized she’d found the perfect spot to bring something new to Cumberland.

Walking into Cumberland Coffee Company, customers are greeted with the feel of a French bistro blended with a rustic country atmosphere.

At the custom-built coffee bar made from barn wood from the 1800s, patrons can purchase a variety of customized coffees, hot and cold teas, frappes and smoothies.

Some of the food items featured include coffee shop favorites like blueberry-lemon biscuits, brownies, cinnamon buns, giant cookies, doughnuts and scones. Other grab-n-go food items include parfaits, ham and sausage biscuits, wraps, club sandwiches, chicken salad cups, to-go salads and bento boxes.

Paliotti said she has tried to keep menu items less than $5.

The gift shop side of the business, according to Paliotti, features a variety of items made by local artists/ craftsmen, including things like customized crayons for kids, greeting cards made right in Cumberland, tea towels, local skin care products, customized stamps, jewelry and more.

“I want people to know that I did it for Cumberland,” Paliotti said of the business. “I wanted to have it here for the people … It’s my shop, but it’s their shop too.”

Paliotti added she welcomes customers to come inside and reach out to her if there are items they’d like to see in the shop that aren’t currently available.

“I’ll get it for you. I’ll bring it in if you enjoy it,” she said.

Cumberland Coffee Company business hours are Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.