Cosby Trust Scholarship winner announced

Darian Lipscomb, a graduating senior of Buckingham County High School is the recipient of the Cosby Educational Trust scholarship for 2020.

The scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who is pursuing higher education through college or technical school. The scholarship award is $1,000 for 2020.

The Cosby Educational Trust is an endowment founded and funded by the children and grandchildren of the late Rev. Grant and Mrs. Ella Cosby in their memory. Rev. Cosby was a Baptist minister who pastored churches in Cumberland, Buckingham and Prince Edward Counties.

Darian is the son of Michelle Lipscomb Brown and will attend Norfolk State University.