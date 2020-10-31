COLUMN — Treat the voters with honesty and respect

In slang, the phrase, “Come on, man,” is used to convey the speaker’s frustration or annoyance with someone else.

The term has been used repeatedly by former Vice President Joe Biden. He uses it with the rare reporter or voter that is able to catch him away from his handlers. Biden frequently uses the term when asked to explain his current position on issues today and how they differed eight months ago when he was fighting for the Democrat nomination. He used the phrase when asked about his position on our Second Amendment rights. Likewise, when asked if he supported fracking to get natural gas, he got testy and assured the listener that he did.

People who have watched him over the years should not be surprised that he uses such a technique to get past anyone who questions his political beliefs. He has a history of using flowery speeches to get attention while not being beholden to any particular political philosophy. Years ago, in his first race for the presidency, he was caught using the exact wording of a British politician about his humble background. The end result was that he had to drop out of the race in disgrace.

Joe Biden is not the only politician to believe he can tell one group one thing and another something entirely different. I guess there is simply too much glamour associated with making big promises, such as promises of free everything while pretending to cut taxes. His record is quite different. In 1983, he voted to tax one half of social security. In 1993, he voted to raise the tax to 85%.

Consider U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, who has served for 12 years. He only this year (an election year) discovered that we have a problem with how we provide health care to our veterans, and that we lack broadband internet in rural communities.

Some politicians will say and do whatever they believe is necessary to convince you to vote for them. Come on, man, treat the voters with honesty and respect.

Frank Ruff Jr. serves as the 15th District senator in Virginia. He can be reached at Sen.Ruff@verizon.net, (434) 374-5129 or P.O. Box 332, Clarksville, VA 23927.