Columbus Day trash schedule

With Monday, October 12, designated as Columbus Day, there will be no residential or business garbage pickup, no cardboard pickup and no miscellaneous/ brush pickup on this day.

Monday and Tuesday’s residential garbage will be picked up Tuesday, Oct. 13. Please have rollouts to the curb by 7 a.m. that morning.

Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday that week only.

Miscellaneous/ brush will be picked up on Tuesday. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-in will be picked up on its regular schedule.

If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Dept. at 392-3331.