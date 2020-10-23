The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@ FarmvilleHerald.com.

OCTOBER 23

CHICKEN BBQ — A chicken BBQ church fundraiser will be held at Payne Memorial United Methodist Church at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland Friday, Oct 23 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Margaret Atkinson is taking preorders at 804- 387-6837. Meals are also available for drive up, first come first serve until they are gone. The cost is $10 for dinner. Dinners include: chicken BBQ, cole slaw, baked beans, a roll and dessert. The chicken can be purchased for only $7.

LUNCH AND PROGRAM — The MOAA (Military Officers Association of America) will hold its monthly self-pay luncheon and program Friday, Oct. 23 at 12:30 pm at the Riverside Café, 522 N. Main St., in Farmville. All active, former and retired military officers and spouses/widows are invited to attend. Programs pertain to military interests and issues. Please wear masks except when eating and note that seating for dining and program will be socially distanced.

FOOD BANK DAY — The Food Bank of Cumberland County will be delivered on Friday, Oct. 23 at 9:30 a.m. at Cumberland Middle School.

OCTOBER 24

YARD SALE — American Legion Post 269 is having a yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion, 913 Old Buckingham Road, Cumberland, rain or shine. Rent a space for $10 by calling 804-492-9144.

BOOK GIVEAWAY — The Friends of the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library will give away books at the Community Marketplace/ Farmer’s Market Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take as many as you want. Remember to wear your mask. Gloves will be provided.

OCTOBER 31

TRICK OR TREAT EVENT CANCELED — In keeping with the CDC’s recommendations, the Town of Dillwyn and the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce have canceled the Annual Trick or Treat Activity held on Main Street.

SPOOKY HOLLOW — Spooky Hollow will be held at the Historic Village at Lee Wayside in Buckingham County from 7 to 9 p.m. on Halloween night. This is a drive-through event and CDC recommendations for social distancing and mask wearing will be followed. The cost is $10 per car.

TRUNK OR TREAT — Cedar Baptist Church at 3932 Bell Road Dillwyn, will be hosting its first drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. Everyone is asked to please stay in their vehicles at all times.

PINTS FOR PUPS — Three Roads Brewing will hold a Pints for Pups event to benefit the Southside SPCA Saturday, Oct. 31 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. There will be a costume contest for pets and humans, a raffle and food from Ernest Toney’s Food Truck.

NOVEMBER 7-8

ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM — at Mercy Seat Baptist Church has been postponed until further notice.

NOVEMBER 10

DIABETES COURSE — A virtual Balanced Living With Diabetes course will be held for adults age 60 and up Tuesday, Nov. 10. To register, call Nikki Dean at 434-767-5588 or email her at ndean@ psraaa.org.

NOVEMBER 25

THANKSGIVING DINNERS — The Smoove Rydaz MC/SC will be giving out Thanksgiving Dinners Wednesday, Nov. 25 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Farmville Train Station. For delivery, call (434) 607-1145.

UNTIL

FURTHER NOTICE

SHARON BAPTIST CHURCH — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have parking lot services at 9 a.m. each Sunday through the month of October.

VETERANS SERVICES — Beginning in October, the American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers will be available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at 434- 414-6504.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church located at 200 West Third Street will hold in- service worship each Sunday at 11a.m. The church is practicing social distancing, and a face covering will be required during the service. Audio of the services is also available on the church’s Facebook page as well as the church website (farmvillepresbyterian. org). For further questions please feel free to contact the church office at (434) 392-4243.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH — Calvary Baptist Church, 1144 Hendricks Road in Pamplin will have indoor worship services every Sunday at 11 a.m. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.

VIRTUAL SERMON — 11 a.m. every Sunday presented by the Rev. Toney W. Smith, pastor of St. Level Baptist Church, Clarksville and Greenwood Baptist Church, Boydton. The public is welcome to join in and listen to the message. Call (804) 665-9969. When asked put in code 9059059#.

LIVE STREAMING SERVICES — at First Liberty Baptist Church will be held the first and third Sunday at 10 a.m. and Bible study via teleconference on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Dial in at 617-793- 8841, no code. All other programs and services will remain suspended in compliance with the governor’s orders.

IN-PERSON SERVICES — 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon, at Biblical Baptist Church until further notice.

PARK AND PRAISE SERVICE — 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sundays until further notice. Services are held every week, except for fifth Sundays.

CHURCH ACTIVITIES CANCELED — New Grove Baptist Church calendar activities are canceled until further notice. Virtual Worship Service will continue to be conducted on second and fourth Sundays, and Sunday school/Bible study will be held on the first and third Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

SERVICE TIME CHANGED — Until further notice, Mt. Moriah Upper Room Baptist Church at 1913 Tuggle Road, Farmville will have outdoor church service at 9 a.m. on first through fourth Sundays.

ZION BAPTIST SERVICES — Zion Baptist Church of Dillwyn will have phone conference services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To join in, call 1-559-671-2916.

PEAKS BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Peaks Baptist Church at 1948 Peaks Road Prospect will have worship and praise services on first, second, and fourth Sundays in the church parking lot at 8 a.m. until further notice. Homecoming and revival services for August have been canceled, due to the COVID-19 regulations

MERCY SEAT BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Mercy Seat Baptist Church regular parking lot church services will begin at 11 a.m. starting the first Sunday in October.

MT. NEBO BAPTIST CHURCH — Mt. Nebo Baptist church in Dillwyn will continue having outdoor services beginning at 9 a.m. the first and third Sunday of the month.

BETHEL GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH PARK AND PRAISE — Bethel Grove Baptist Church, in Rice, will have Park and Praise at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. All are welcome.

FOREST BAPTIST CHURCH — Forest Baptist Church will alter its worship service hours on the second, third and fourth Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 a.m. due to high temperatures and elevated heat conditions. Everyone is welcome to this worship service.

BEAUTIFUL PLAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — in Charlotte Court House, will have indoor worship services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays each month, until further notice.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church at 16 Horsepen Road in Farmville will have Sunday services at 10 a.m. on the second, third and fourth Sundays. The church will still have drive-up church services. Sunday school classes will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the first Sunday and fifth Sunday. Services will be in the church and we will follow COVID-19 guidelines.

TRIUMPH BAPTIST CHURCH — Indoor worship service is held each Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Triumph Baptist Church located on Darlington Heights Road. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST — Farmville United Methodist Church will have in-service worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. There will be one service and no Sunday school. Masks will be required and attendance will be limited. Virtual services will continue on the church’s Facebook account and on YouTube. For questions contact the church at 434- 392-4686.

CEDAR BAPTIST CHURCH — Cedar Baptist Church at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will have a drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. each Sunday. There will also be an 11:15 a.m. service inside the church sanctuary each Sunday. Attendees will be asked to wear a mask for the inside service.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST CHURCH — Old Green Creek Baptist Church will have drive-up worship services every second and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Reverend Samuel F. Trent is the pastor. Come out and be blessed.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH — Heritage Baptist Church at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville will be holding drive-in and indoor services each Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. COVID guidelines will be followed and a mask is required for indoor services. Everyone is welcome. For further information, please contact the church at 434-392- 6119.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church will be on WFLO – 870 AM at 10:30 a.m. the first, third and alternating fifth Sundays and at 11 a.m. on the second, fourth and alternating fifth Sundays. The services will also be on Facebook Live.