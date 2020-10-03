Centra gives grant to Meal on Wheels
Centra recently awarded Meals on Wheels of Prince Edward County an $8,000 grant as part of $175,000 in grants and sponsorships to nonprofits in the health provider’s service area.
A release from Centra said the health care provider suspended its grants and sponsorships process earlier this year but decided to resume the grant process by awarding money to a combination of submissions received by Centra early in 2020 and projects that have surfaced during the pandemic.
Centra’s next grant cycle will open February 1 of 2021. The sponsorship cycle will open January 18, 2021.
Roadwork scheduled
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information.... read more