Careers 4 Women in Technology Summit planned

A virtual summit for women interested in pursuing a career in the digital world will be held Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. by Southside Virginia Community College.

Presenters include:

• Kat Roney – network acquisition specialist, Microsoft

• Pepsi Wirth – chief of staff, Xbox Compliance

• Lesley Kipling – network cross functional team, US Army Future Command

• Kia Preston – information technology specialist, Southside Virginia Community College

• Latarsha Walton – desktop support technician, Department of State Foreign Affairs Security Training Center

• Kristin Puleo – Microsoft datacenter academy scholar, intern and datacenter technician, Microsoft

Learn about the training and skills necessary for in-demand careers. Panelists will discuss current positions and how they embarked on their career pathways and obstacles they overcame along the way.

Registration is required by October 15. To register or for more information go to Southside.edu/article/careers-4-women-technology or call (434) 955-2252.