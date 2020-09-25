Whitus presents key to Farmville to Longwood student

Will Watson, a senior accounting major from Ruckersville, was the lucky finder of the coveted “mayor” rock on Wednesday, Sept. 16, on National Collect Rocks Day.

Faculty, staff, and students from the College of Business & Economics (CBE) painted rocks with inspirational sayings and fun pictures to celebrate National Collect Rocks Day and placed them around campus for rock collectors to find.

Mayor David Whitus, CBE alum ’83, decided to get in on the fun again this year with his painted rock that read, “Mayor, Town of Farmville,” and instructions to bring the rock to the CBE for an opportunity to meet the mayor.

Once Watson heard there was a mayor rock to be found, he started his search for the treasured find at 7 a.m.

“Finding this rock has brought joy to me today and has made the fall semester happier given some of the disruptions for my last semester here,” Watson said. Watson and Mayor Whitus met Friday, Sept. 18, for Watson to receive the key to the Town of Farmville, a highlight to his semester. He plans to add the key to his collection of other Longwood and Farmville memorabilia.