Virginia Hudgins Boyles, 87, passed away September 26, 2020 at her home in Cumberland. She was born on September 27, 1932 to the late Lee and Pauline Hudgins. She was married for 67 years to the late James Franklin Boyles. She was preceded in death by two children, Debbie Allen and Ronnie Boyles. She is survived by two sons Michael Boyles and Larry Boyles; two sisters, Annie May Miles and Sandra Ownby; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends who she loved as family. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 30th from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Fire or Rescue Departments.