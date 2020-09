Virginia Dare Lane Farrar, 69 of Farmville, passed away on September 5, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1951 to the late Carlton and Madeline Martin Lane. She grew up in Charlotte County on a tobacco farm and after school worked in Buckingham County Health Department until she retired. She loved to garden and work on arts and crafts. She is survived by her 2 sons John T. Farrar of Farmville, Darryl W. Farrar of Fort Myers, Florida, 2 grandchildren Madelyn and Cassandra Farrar, 1 sister Joann Lee of Portland, Ohio and her 3 dogs Carter, Cookie and Chi Chi. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Herman T. Farrar, 2 brothers Howard Lane, Charles Lane and 1 sister Katie Vaughan. A graveside funeral service was held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Memorial Gardens. Family received friends that morning from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Puckett Funeral Home. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.