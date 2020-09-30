The rain is gone, now back to fall

The rain is over. Now it is on to cool fall-like temperatures the rest of the week with mostly clear skies ahead for at least the next week or so.

Farmville received just over an inch of rain the past 24 hours.

This weekend is looking particularly fallish with highs in the high 60s and lows in the low 40s.

There are eight baseball playoff games on today beginning at noon with the Reds and the Braves. The first game of the long-awaited NBA Finals is tonight at 9 p.m. It should be a great day.