Showers expected today, rain Friday

Goodbye beautiful September blue skies for a couple days while the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta passes through the area.

The storm will begin to bring showers today and then more significant more rain Friday.

Friday’s forecast shows rainfall totals approaching half an inch of rain mostly from 10 a.m. to noon. Warmer weather follows the tropical rainstorm with a high of 76 on Saturday and 83 degrees on Sunday.

Another cool down comes next week with a high of just 70 expected Wednesday and overnight lows in the 40s.