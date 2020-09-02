SEC provides scholarships in lieu of DC trip

Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) chose eight students to attend the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour to Washington D.C. this past June. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 the trip was canceled.

In lieu of the trip, SEC is continuing its commitment to community by awarding $1,000 grants to each of the students.

“We were disappointed these students, who worked very hard to earn this trip, were not able to experience it, as the tour positively impacts the lives of those young people attending. They forge valuable connections, learn of new opportunities and make enduring memories. We hope the grants will support these promising students as they pursue their future aspirations,” Jeff Edwards, president and CEO of SEC said.

The students receiving the awards are: Abdullah Negm, Nottoway High School; Anaya McClinton, Cumberland County High School; Diane Whitehead, Amelia County High School; Loren Maitland, Brunswick Academy; Scarlett Raney, Brunswick High School; Kalli Walsh, Amelia County High School; Faith Novak, homeschool student in Appomattox; and Haleigh Earsing, Rustburg High School.

Students were selected for the youth tour through a rigorous process that included an application, essay and interview. For more than 50 years, teens from across the country have been going to Washington, D.C., on the trip of a lifetime, courtesy of their supporting electric cooperative, their state association and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA). Over the years, these student delegates have toured some of the finest museums, visited America’s most historic memorials, attended Major League Baseball games, and seen performances at the Kennedy Center. They have met with their elected officials and explored Capitol Hill.

Informational content and virtual walking tours are being provided this year to the student delegates on Facebook at https://www.facebook. com/NRECAYouthTour/.

For information about applying for Youth Tour 2021, please contact SEC’s community relations coordinators Joy Stump at 434-645- 3219 or joy.stump@sec. coop or Mark Thomas at 434-645-3276 or mark. thomas@sec.coop.