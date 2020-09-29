Rain is on the way

Apparently rain is coming later today to dampen the perfect fall weather that has been hanging around the past several days.

Morning showers will be followed by afternoon rain and then some heavier showers and thunderstorms overnight. More than an inch of rain is projected to fall. No flood watches or warnings are currently in effect for the area.

The wet weather is expected to move out around 8 a.m. Wednesday but it will not be very warm with only a high of 69 expected Wednesday afternoon.

After today’s high of 78, the warmest the area gets for a while is a high of 74 on Thursday.

The weekend will be another test for those who have not turned their heat on yet as low temperatures fall to 40 degrees Saturday.

Happy first day of baseball’s postseason. The games begin today at 2 p.m. with the Astros and the Twins.