Outdoor communion held
Farmville United Methodist Church held an outdoor communion service Sunday, Aug. 30, with church members socially distancing around the outside of the church and wearing masks. Rev. Susie Thomas and Rev. Lyndsie Blakely passed the elements to church members as Rev. Blakely is shown offering communion to Bard Fuller, standing in the street.
