More aid coming to businesses

More financial help is on the way for area small businesses courtesy of Prince Edward County.

The county formed a CARES Act Committee to determine how the federal COVID-19 relief money the county has received should be distributed. After allocating $100,000 to help area small businesses in a prior recommendation, the committee is looking to allocate more in its next set of recommendations.

“On Sept. 8th, the Board of Supervisors will entertain the request of the second round of allocation of money for businesses ($200,000),” Prince Edward County Public Information Officer Kate Pickett said.

She stated it is likely the board will approve this $200,000 allocation. At that time, the committee will then make the decisions about whether businesses can request additional funding if they have already received some.

The county has received $3,978,774 from the federal government as Prince Edward’s share of the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF), which was established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020.