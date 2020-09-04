Moratorium on water/sewer disconnections ends Wednesday

An extension on the moratorium for utility disconnections by the State Corporate Commission (SCC) means Farmville residents have until September 16 before electrical service can be disconnected, but the town’s moratorium on water and sewer disconnections will end Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The additional two-week moratorium on utility disconnections by the SCC, agreed to Monday, Aug. 24 does not affect the Farmville Town Council’s previous decision to end its moratorium on water and sewer disconnections. Town Manager Dr. Scott Davis said utilities owned by municipalities do not fall under the regulations of the SCC.

A notice on the Town of Farmville’s website says water and sewer service of customers with balances delinquent past 90 days who have not made payment arrangements on their account by Tuesday, Sept. 8 will be subject to having their service disconnected. A $20 reconnect fee will be charged if service is disconnected.