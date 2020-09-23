Mayhew hired as supervisor of transportation at PECPS

William Mayhew has been hired as the Supervisor of Transportation for Prince Edward County Public Schools.

“We are excited to have Mr. Mayhew on our team at Prince Edward County Public Schools. He comes to us with 18 years of experience in transportation services, and we are confident this will serve the families of Prince Edward County well,” Richard Goode, director of support services, said.

Mr. Mayhew has supervised transportation in both Mecklenburg and Charlotte counties. He has a passion for student safety and employee retention. Mayhew is well versed in successful grant writing, fleet management, and meeting the compliance standards required by the Virginia Department of Education.

“Mr. Mayhew comes to the division with a wealth of knowledge in his field and we are thrilled to welcome him to Eagle Country,” Dr. Barbara A. Johnson, division superintendent, said.