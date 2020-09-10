Lloyd Jerome Mull, 85 of Farmville, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born on January 10, 1935 to the late Thomas J. and Idah M. Mull. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Faye (Betty) Newman Mull; son Parker Mull; daughter Teresa Oliver (Danny); three grandchildren Danielle Bowman (Mark), Marc Oliver (Codi Burgess) and Matthew Oliver (Jennifer VanLear); and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings Betty Massey, Frank Mull and Ann Mull. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Thomas “Tink” Mull, Doug Mull and Coleen Inge. Visitation will take place Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville. Due to Covid-19 considerations, wearing of masks and social distancing is encouraged. A Celebration of Life will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Heritage Baptist Church 700 Milnwood Rd., Farmville, VA 23901. Again, Covid-19 considerations including masks and social distancing will be followed. Family is asked to gather in the sanctuary. Others may gather in the church’s fellowship hall where audio/video of the service will be available. Attendees may also choose to remain in their vehicle in the church parking lot where the service will be broadcast over a low-frequency FM radio signal. Interment will be held privately at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice. Memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund at Heritage Baptist Church 700 Milnwood Rd., Farmville, VA 23901. Puckett Funeral Home, Farmville will serve the family. www.puckettfh.com