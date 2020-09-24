Lester “Andy” Edison Andrews, Jr., 73, passed away at his home on September 22, 2020. He was born in Farmville to the late Lester E. and Frances Price Andrews on April 21, 1947. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother W. Danny Andrews. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Diane Moss Andrews, son Lester III of Farmville, a daughter Amy Andrews of Farmville, granddaughter Grayson Andrews of Farmville her mother Teresa Andrews Wood, sister-in-law Donna Glenn (Ronnie), sister-in-law Katherine Andrews, many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Andy was a 1965 graduate of Prince Edward Academy, a 1966 graduate of St Christopher’s school in Richmond and attended Randolph Macon College in Ashland. He and his cousin Mike Andrews owned Andrews Insurance Co. and Andy later became a full time Real Estate Agent for State Wide Realty. Andy enjoyed all sports, hunting fishing and spending his time with family, friends and his furry companion “Caboose”. The family would like to thank Centra Home Health, Centra Hospice and especially Rita Oakes and his poker buddy Flora King. Thank you to Andy’s good friends who provided assistance throughout his illness. Memorial contributions may be made to Farmville Presbyterian Church, 200 W. 3rd St., Farmville, VA 23901, Southside SPCA PO Box 66, Meherrin, VA 23954 or the M.S. Society 1 Morton Dr., Ste. 106, Charlottesville, VA 22903. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Westview Cemetery, Farmville, VA. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.