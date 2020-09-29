Judy S. Metcalf, 69, passed away peacefully at her home in Rice with family by her side on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born in Charlotte County, the youngest of five children to Jesse and Ruth Smith. Judy loved home cooked food, family gatherings, celebrating the holidays, romance novels, a good laugh, games of chance and the company of an affectionate cat. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert “Steve” Metcalf, her daughters Margaret Dawson (Dan) and Tammy Hines (Donnie Garrett) and her step-sons Shawn Metcalf (Jessica) and JB Metcalf (Carol); grandchildren Joshua and Benjamin Dawson, Harley Garrett and Shane, Trevor and Kirsten Metcalf. A memorial service will be held October 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home with family receiving friends 2-hours prior starting at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.