James Sydnor “Jim” Reynolds, III, devoted husband and proud father, died peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his home in Prospect. He was 63. Jim embodied the ideals of his family each and every day of his life: courage, perseverance, patience, and humility. Many sought his wisdom and counsel across the years and were nurtured by his love and encouragement. Like his father, he was a gentleman and a true patriot, always caring for the community and making a positive impact in the world. He dedicated more than 36 years to the Commonwealth of Virginia, serving first as a Probation and Parole Officer in Farmville and surrounding areas and later as a District Chief. Recognized for his resourcefulness and experience, he was called on to teach his methods to other leaders. He pioneered new re-entry programs to provide more resources to returning citizens and reduce recidivism. His closest colleagues describe his leadership as most informed by family-centric values, always guiding and standing in for his team in order for them to have more time for their families. Before retiring in 2017, he went on to lead the Probation and Parole Office in Chesterfield County as Chief Probation and Parole Officer. A child of the Air Force, Jim was born on Edward Gary Air Force Base in San Marcos, Texas and grew up traveling to post assignments in Bryan, Texas, Sacramento, California, Blytheville, Arkansas, Mildenhall, England, and Okinawa, Japan. His many adventures growing up sparked a lifelong love of learning and traveling, and as a result, he cultivated many interests. He felt most alive and at peace on the water or in the sky, in a boat or a plane, going places. He loved to be around a table with family and friends, telling stories that would make listeners howl with laughter, enjoying a meal lovingly made by his hands. He saw the beauty in simplicity and put family first, ahead of everything else. Jim was unafraid to face some of life’s hardest truths and he lived his life with purpose and bravery. When diagnosed with brain cancer, he marched into battle, determined to lead by example on how to put up a good fight until the end. In the words of his mother, Mary Lee Reynolds, he was among the best. The depths of his strength and spirit will be missed forever. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rita C. Reynolds, of Prospect, three children, Kristen R. Kiewiet de Jonge (Erik), of Henrico, Lindsey R. Hix (Will) of Hixburg, and James Sydnor (Jake) Reynolds, IV, (Renée) of Colonial Heights. He is survived by his mother, Mary Lee Reynolds, and sister Phyllis R. Colley, both of Red House, and six grandchildren: Louisa, Alexander, and Vivienne Kiewiet de Jonge, Anniston and Sawyer Hix, and James Sydnor (Jay) Reynolds, V. He is preceded in death by his late father, James Sydnor Reynolds, II, of Red House. He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Celia Dunkley and Susan Campbell, and brother-in-law, John A. Campbell, Jr.

The family will hold a drive-in memorial service Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the residence of his aunt, Betty Anne Petty,129 Lawyers Rd, in Red House, Virginia – the childhood home of his father. A larger celebration of Jim’s life with friends and family will follow at a later date. Jim’s family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to his care team at Duke Cancer Center, his hospice care team, and countless family members and friends for their grace, love and kindness along the way. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations given in his name to be directed to the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department, the Prince Edward County Rescue Squad, or the Angels Among Us initiative at the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.