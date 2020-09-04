Happy anniversary to the Tollivers of Dillwyn

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will be hosting a drive-in service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6. All those planning to attend the service will drive into the parking lot and are to remain in their cars throughout the duration of the service having no contact with individuals while there and must leave following the service. Thanks for your cooperation.

Hatcher Baptist Church of Cumberland will be hosting an in-house worship service Sunday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m. for all ages. Those attending the in-house worship services must sit with their families and remain six feet apart from the closest individuals or families. Also at 6 p.m. there will be an in-house service for all ages and Wednesday evening in-house services at 7 p.m.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting Sunday, Sept. 13, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Center, located at 45 South and Davenport Road in Cumberland. Attendees may join in person or by phone. Contact Barry Miles at 492-5806 to receive phone instructions if you are not planning to be there in person. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and the surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on the area and provide the latest update. Following this will be a cookout for all those in attendance.

The 2020 Virginia Christmas Spectacular Show at Thomas Road Baptist Church Lynchburg normally held in December has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is now hosting outside services only starting at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation cordially invite all to attend. For further information contact Pastor Worley at 434-942-4652 or home phone 434-283-4657.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Diane Green, of Cumberland; Betty Jo LeSueur, of Dillwyn; and Tammy Gough, of Wingina all having birthdays Wednesday Sept. 9, and Shirley Waycaster, of Dillwyn who has a birthday Thursday, Sept. 10.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association regular monthly meeting scheduled for Monday Sept. 14, at 5 p.m. at Cedar Baptist Church of Dillwyn has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road Dillwyn will be hosting drive-in parking lot services Sunday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. Also at 11:15 a.m., there will be in-house services. Masks are required for in-house services. All those planning to attend the service will drive into the parking lot and are to remain in their cars throughout the duration of the service having no contact with individuals while there, and must leave following the service. Thanks for your cooperation.

Happy anniversary wishes go out this week to Pastor Terry and Pam Tolliver of Dillwyn Sept. 10.

Prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.