GO Region 3 to meet Thursday

The Southern Virginia GO Region 3 Executive Committee and Innovation Committee will meet Thursday, Sept. 3 at 10:30 a.m. The meeting is open to the public.

The agenda is available for review on the GO Virginia Region 3 website (www.govirginia3.org).

Interested parties should use the following link to access the September 3 10 a.m. virtual Zoom meeting https://zoom.us/j/3390115898?pwd=Wnl1azNuMjNkQURib0hFK2hDamFrUT09. The password is 03081953. Phone access is available by dialing 1-929 205 6099; the meeting ID is 919 838 4841; and the password is 03081953.

A time for public comments will be included in the meeting; and written public comments may be sent prior to 8 a.m. September 3 to the following email: bryan.david@virginia.edu.