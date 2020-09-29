Dr. Cameron Webb visits Farmville

Virginia 5th Congressional District Democratic Nominee Dr. Cameron Webb visited Farmville Saturday, Sept. 26, to try his hand at fishing on the Appomattox and to speak with local small business owners.

Webb started the day off with a kayak fishing trip led by the Appomattox River Company. After a morning on the water he joined Prince Edward Democrats Chair Taikein Cooper for an afternoon of meeting with owners of local businesses, including Farmville staples such as The Oliver and Eggleston Funeral Establishment and The Outdoor Adventure Store. He concluded his trip to town with a stop for lunch at Riverside Cafe located on Main Street.

“I had a great time this Saturday meeting with leaders and business owners across Farmville,” Webb stated the following day. “Now more than ever, we need to all work together to get through the difficulties created by COVID-19. I was incredibly impressed with how the Farmville community has rallied together and is holding strong as a result. I heard how important it has been for local businesses that students have successfully returned to Longwood and Hampden–Sydney.

“I always enjoy building relationships with community members and leaders, and hope to continue building on these relationships to ensure Farmville’s interests are well-represented in Washington,” he continued. “We need leaders who will be present and accountable all across the vast 5th District. That will be my goal if I’m honored with voters’ support this November.”