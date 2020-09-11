September 11, 2020

  • 72°

Dodds celebrate 50th anniversary

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, September 11, 2020

Ralph and Nancy Dodd are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this week. The Charlotte Court House residents were married at Salem Baptist Church in Madisonville Sept. 12, 1970. The couple has two children, Ashley and Justin. Ashley Henry and her husband Chris live in Chesterfield and have two children, Owen and Austin. Justin lives in Charlotte Court House.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News