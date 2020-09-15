College cases up 21 in 5 days

Farmville’s two colleges have reported a cumulative total of 21 new coronavirus cases in the last five days.

As of press time Monday, Sept. 14, Hampden-Sydney College listed on its online COVID-19 dashboard a cumulative total of 31 positive student cases, up 13 cases compared to the 18 reported Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The college had 15 active cases of the virus Monday, with 70 individuals quarantining. No employees at the college have received positive test results.

Longwood University listed on its dashboard a cumulative total of 25 positive cases among students, faculty and staff as of press time Monday, up eight cases since Wednesday’s update. Despite having had 10 new positive cases in the past week, Longwood’s dashboard says only eight cases are currently active.

On Monday, Longwood University Assistant Vice President of Communications Matt McWilliams said an active case is defined as someone who has tested positive and is in isolation, whether on campus or off of campus.

McWilliams said students, faculty and staff are quarantined after taking a test, but do not become an active case on the dashboard until the test is returned positive.

He added per CDC guidelines, positive individuals aren’t cleared from the list of active cases until they have been in isolation at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms and are fever-free for a minimum of 24 hours.

Campus community members who test positive but are asymptomatic are cleared from the list of active cases after 10 days from a positive test.