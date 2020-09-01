Clouds and 81 degrees expected today

The misty morning should give way to a nice day with a high temperature of 81 today, but clouds are supposed to hang around for much of the day and evening hours.

Farmville received 2.2 inches of rain yesterday as a result of rain for much of the afternoon and into the evening hours. After the spotty drizzle goes away this morning, there is a slight chance of showers around 1 p.m. but should just remain cloudy for the most part.

The monthly weather stats for August from Robert Francis at WFLO came in Monday. The area has a rain surplus of 3.14 inches for the year to date after receiving a total of 5.58 inches of rainfall in August. That is wetter than a typical August which averages 4.07 inches of rain. So far this year, the area has received 32.71 inches of rain. Daytime temps for August averaged 86 degrees. The nighttime average came in at 68. The highest daytime temperature recorded was 91. That happened on three days: August 26, 28 and 29. The lowest nighttime temperature was 61 degrees recorded on August 17.

The remainder of the week heats back up heading into the Labor Day weekend with a high of 92 expected on Thursday. Saturday is looking very nice at this point with a high of only 79 expected.