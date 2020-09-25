Burris named to president’s list

Shepard Burris, of Barboursville, has been named to the president’s list at James Madison University for the spring 2020 semester.

Burris is the son of Beau and Daisi Burris and the grandson of Van and Agnes Shepard of Buckingham.

Students who earn president’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.9 or above. Burris is a geographic science major.